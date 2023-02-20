Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 354 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.17.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

