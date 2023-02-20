Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 423 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.