Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 464 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

