Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 776 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 252.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $144.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.