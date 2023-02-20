Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 475,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.