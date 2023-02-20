Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.34.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

