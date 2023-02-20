Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.41) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.47) to GBX 1,140 ($13.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

