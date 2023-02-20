Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 427.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

