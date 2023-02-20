Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 142,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.