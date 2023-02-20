Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

