Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.54 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

