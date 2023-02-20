Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

