Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 117.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 81,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

