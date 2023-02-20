Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,554. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Mueller Industries Profile

NYSE MLI opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

