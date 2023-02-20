Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

