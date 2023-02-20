Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $438.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.21. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

