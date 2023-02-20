Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE SU opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.