Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 55,079 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 354,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICL. Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

