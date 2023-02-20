Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefônica Brasil Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIV. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.