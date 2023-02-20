Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.58 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

