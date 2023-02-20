Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

