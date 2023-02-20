Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

EWBC opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

