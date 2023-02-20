Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,445,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

