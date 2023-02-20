Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

