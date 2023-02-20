Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 11,004 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.49 on Monday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.