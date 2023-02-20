Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 323.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ESE opened at $97.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.