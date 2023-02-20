Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $7,461,434. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

