Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,731 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $34.45 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

