Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.