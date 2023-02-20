Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.09. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

