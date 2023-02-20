Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

