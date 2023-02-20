Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 676.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

