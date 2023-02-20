Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 397.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 469,391 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at $13,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at $9,706,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

