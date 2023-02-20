Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 559.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.3 %

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CWT stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.