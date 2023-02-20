Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 186,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

FHB opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

