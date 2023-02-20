Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in GSK by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in GSK by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,730 ($21.00) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

