Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

CRWD stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

