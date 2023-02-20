Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day moving average is $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

