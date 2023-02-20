Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after buying an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.50 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

