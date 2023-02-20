Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.