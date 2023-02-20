Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.36 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

