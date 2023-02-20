Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $13,634,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $149.06 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

