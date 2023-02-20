Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 94,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,088,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $16,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 100,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

