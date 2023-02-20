Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 397,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:REXR opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

