Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

