Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,972 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
