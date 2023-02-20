Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,972 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.