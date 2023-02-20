Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $427.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

