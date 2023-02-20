Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 448.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.16 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.