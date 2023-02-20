Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.52 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

