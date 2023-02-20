Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 336,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sanmina by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sanmina by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

